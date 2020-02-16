Montgomery County law enforcement authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man inside a Collegeville Borough residence late Saturday night.
Initial reports are that the gunshot victim had forced his way into the home on East Third Avenue and was shot by one of the dwelling’s residents, according to the district attorney and Collegeville police.
The victim’s name was being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy is planned. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney.
Collegeville police responded to a report of a shooting at the residence at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Collegeville police at 610-489-0192 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.