Man charged in wrong-way fatal crash on I-95 in South Philadelphia

A 44-year-old man has been charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence for the wrong-way-driving crash on Interstate 95 in South Philadelphia that killed a 21-year-old woman early Sunday.

The victim, Thaduba Turay, of Delaware County, was a junior at Cheyney University and a graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield Township.

Authorities allege that David Bonilla, of Philadelphia, was under the influence of alcohol when he drove southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 around 2:40 a.m. Sunday when he crashed head-on into Turay’s vehicle near Packer Avenue and Front Street.

Bonilla, who also was charged with involuntary manslaughter and related offenses, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was arraigned and his bail was set at 10% of $750,000. It was unclear from court records on Wednesday if he posted bail.

In a statement on Monday, Aaron A. Walton, president of Cheyney University, informed students and staff about “the loss of this bright young mind taken from us in a tragic car accident.”

Walton said her full name was Magdalena Thaduba Turay.

Turay was a biology-nursing concentration major, a Cheyney spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe created in honor of Turay said she was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Her family came to the United States when she was a baby.

Turay was studying nursing in hopes of later attending medical school, the GoFundMe said.

She had an organization in Sierra Leone to promote education for young girls and was supporting more than 35 girls by covering school fees and the cost of supplies, the GoFundMe said.