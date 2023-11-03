I-95 closed near Fishtown after man emerges from crash with a gun. Police say he’s in custody.

A man crashed into the side of Interstate 95 near Fishtown Friday morning then emerged from his car with a gun, causing police to shut down both sides of the highway during morning rush hour.

The armed man is now in custody, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Vanore said that a police lieutenant driving on the highway Friday morning saw a car swerve and hit the median near Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Girard Avenue. When the lieutenant approached the car, Vanore said, the driver jumped out and pointed a gun at his head.

Vanore said officers trained in crisis intervention talked the man down and he was taken into custody with no injuries. The gun was recovered, he said.

Police are working to recover evidence on the highway, including pieces of the firearm that were discarded, and tow the vehicle as quickly as possible. The decision to reopen the highway will be up to State Police, he said.

“95 is pretty much a mess,” he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.