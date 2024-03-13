Inmate killed during a fight at a Philly prison

A prisoner at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility was killed in a fight with another inmate early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 12:15 a.m., a correctional officer found a 28-year-old man lying on the floor of his cell at the prison on State Road, said John Mitchell, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons. The man was attacked by his cellmate, a 41-year-old man, said Mitchell.

Although medical staff attempted life-saving measures, Alexander Rosa, of North Philadelphia, was pronounced dead minutes later, at 12:30 a.m., authorities said.

Rosa was in custody after a March 9 arrest on assault charges. His cellmate, Direll Skipworth, who was jailed facing drug charges, was taken to the hospital with head trauma, according to the incident report.

No weapon was recovered, authorities said, and a preliminary examination of Rosa’s body showed that the injuries he sustained were the result of the fight inside the cell. No charges have been filed against Skipworth, police said.

The motive for the fight was unclear.

The death marks the third homicide in five months in Philadelphia’s prison system. And it comes at a time when city prisons have come under scrutiny for a series of escapes and amid concerns about conditions for incarcerated people.