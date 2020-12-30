Police in Phoenixville are investigating the murder of a man in his home on Tuesday, investigators said.
Ira Solomon, 73, was found shot dead inside his home on Dayton Street just before 1 p.m., according to a statement from Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan.
Detectives found that the home’s back door had been unlocked, and two spent shell casings were in the kitchen. A miniature baseball bat was also found near Solomon’s body.
There was no word on a motive, and no suspects had been arrested as of Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenixville police at 610-933-1180 or Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.