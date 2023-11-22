Pregnant woman faces up to 60 years in prison for DUI crash that killed two state troopers and a civilian

A Montgomery County woman will serve between 27.5 and 60 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to driving drunk and fatally striking two Pennsylvania State Troopers and the civilian they were assisting on I-95 last spring.

Jayana Webb, 23, of Eagleville, pleaded guilty to three counts of third degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and one count of DUI for fatally hitting Troopers Martin Mack III, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, along with Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, with her car on I-95 in the early morning hours of March 21, 2022.

As part of the terms of her guilty plea, Webb, who is seven months pregnant, will be allowed to remain out of custody until she gives birth in February, her attorney Michael Walker said. After she gives birth, Webb will be allowed some bonding time with the child before she reports to prison, he said.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner called Wednesday’s guilty plea and sentencing by Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott a “just resolution” to “one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory.”

Webb expressed deep “sorrow” and apologized to the families of the victims in court Wednesday, her attorney said.

“She had hoped that at some point in their lives they would be able to forgive her. She will never forgive herself. She suffers greatly because of what she did and recognizes that she is punished and has ruined a large portion of her life,” said Walker.

Much of the previous court hearings focused on Webb’s activity on X, formerly known as Twitter, around the time of the fatal collision and her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.

At 12:47 a.m. that day, Webb wrote on Twitter that she had been stopped “doing 110 in a 50″ mile-per-hour zone.

Around the time of the tweet, authorities said the troopers who had stopped her were abruptly redirected to assist a man apparently attempting to cross the highway near Lincoln Financial Field. The troopers rushed south and found Oliveras.

As they tried to remove Oliveras from the road, Webb tried to pass the parked state police SUV while driving at a high speed, fatally striking all three men, state police said. Prosecutors argued that Webb continuing to speed even after the two troopers had pulled her over in a traffic stop showed malice on her part, which Walker refuted.

A forensic toxicologist who analyzed blood samples taken from Webb, previously testified that Webb’s blood alcohol content was 0.211, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash. The active components of marijuana were also identified in Webb’s blood, he said.