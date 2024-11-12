Authorities ID man shot and killed by Philly police, continue to investigate fatal shooting

Philadelphia police identified the 47-year-old man who was shot and killed by police Sunday in West Philadelphia as authorities continue to investigate his death.

Jonathan Corbin, 47, was killed after officers responded to a 911 call from a woman believed to be Corbin’s girlfriend, who told police he had fired a gun inside a home on the 5400 block of Chancellor Street, police said.

After Corbin went outside, he carjacked a neighbor’s pickup truck and pointed a gun at officers when they responded to the call, police said. One of the officers shot at Corbin, police said, but it was unclear if he was struck by the gunfire..

Corbin then took off in the stolen pickup truck, leading officers on a car chase to the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue, police said. Corbin stopped the truck abruptly by a lot adjacent to South Lindenwood Street, police said, then hopped out toward an empty lot with officers close behind him.

After noticing that Corbin had a gun, two officers fired their guns at him, according to police.

Corbin was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate whether Corbin was struck during the initial confrontation outside the home or as he fled police who followed him into the empty lot.

A Taurus 9mm pistol was recovered at the scene of the second shooting, police said. No officers were injured.

Security footage from a nearby bodega appears to show a man running into the lot with three officers right behind him. A second after running into the lot, with his back to the officers, the man falls to the ground. The three officers are seen close behind with their guns drawn.

Police did not immediately respond to questions about whether officers fired at Corbin as he ran away from them.

The department’s officer-involved shooting investigation unit, its internal affairs bureau, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate the shooting.