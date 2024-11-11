Authorities investigate fatal police shooting of a man they say pointed a gun at them, then led them on a car chase

Authorities continue to investigate the death of a 47-year-old man who was shot and killed by police responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in West Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Around 6 p.m., a woman believed to be the man’s girlfriend called 911 to report that he had fired a gun inside a home on the 5400 block of Chancellor Street, police said. He then left the home and carjacked a neighbor’s pick-up truck, police said, then pointed a gun at responding officers. One of the officers shot at the man, according to police, but it was unclear if he was struck by a bullet before taking off in the stolen truck with police in pursuit.

Advertisement

After leading officers on a two-mile chase, the suspect stopped the truck on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue, police said, where he jumped out and with officers close behind, ran to a nearby lot. As police pursued the fleeing man, two officers — one of them a sergeant — fired their guns at him.

The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m., police said.

It was unclear when or where the man was shot, police said. An investigation continues to determine whether he was struck during the initial confrontation outside the home or as he fled police who followed him into the empty lot.

A Taurus 9mm was recovered at the scene of the second shooting, police said. No officers were injured.

The 25-year-old officer who fired his gun at Chancellor Street has been with the department for two years, police said, while the 29-year-old officer and 34-year-old sergeant who fired their guns on Woodland Avenue have been on the force for six and 10 years, respectively.

Isauro Perez, 46, a local business owner, said Monday afternoon that he had just walked to a nearby gas station on Sunday when he saw the pickup truck speeding up Woodland Avenue toward South Lindenwood Street, with police cruisers close behind. He said he saw the cars come to an abrupt stop near the empty lot adjacent to South Lindenwood Street and watched a man get out of the truck and run, with the officers right behind him. Perez said he then heard multiple gunshots.

In security footage from a nearby bodega, the flashing lights of police cars can be seen approaching the lot seconds before a group of people run from the scene down Woodland Avenue. A second later, a man is seen running into the lot, away from the officers and with his back to them and then falling to the ground as at least three officers with their guns drawn are close behind.

The officers then approach the man, aiming flashlights at him with their guns still drawn before two of the officers drag him away from the lot, the footage shows.

The department’s officer-involved shooting investigation unit, the internal affairs bureau, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continued to investigate the shooting.