Second person, a teenager, charged in 15,000-acre N.J. wildfire

A second person has been charged in connection with the Jones Road wildfire that continues to burn in New Jersey’s Pinelands.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated arson, arson, and hindering apprehension as a result of the fire ignited during a bonfire that has burned 15,300 acres.

Authorities have not released the name of the youth who was arrested because he is a juvenile.

The wildfire, now mostly contained, began April 22 in the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust’s Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area in Waretown and continued to spread through Southern Ocean County.

Joseph Kling, 19, of Waretown, had previously been charged with aggravated arson and arson in connection with the fire, as well as hindering apprehension.

A detention hearing for Kling set for Friday morning was delayed until the afternoon because of the development.

The Atlantic City Press reported Thursday that Kling told investigators that he was part of a group attending a bonfire before the fire broke out but that he was not the one who ignited it, according to his lawyer Joseph Compitello. The lawyer told the newspaper that Kling identified the person he believes is responsible for setting the fire.

In the past, the vast Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area was known for abuse by partiers who trashed terrain, off-road-vehicle riders that tore through delicate landscapes, and young people who ignited towering bonfires.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said it was carrying out “an extensive” investigation through its major crime unit-arson squad, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.

They have determined the cause was an improperly extinguished bonfire.

Prosecutors have said Kling set wood pallets on fire and then left the area before it was extinguished.

Kling remains in the Ocean County Jail.

Prosecutors say the teenager helped light the pallets on fire and also left before the fire was out. They also say he gave misinformation to law enforcement about how the fire started.

He is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.