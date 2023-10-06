Police are searching for a 19-year-old man they believe killed Josh Kruger

Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man who they believe killed Josh Kruger, the local journalist fatally shot in his home earlier this week, Philadelphia police said Friday.

Police are searching for Robert Davis, who investigators believe was an acquaintance of Kruger’s before he allegedly shot him multiple times Monday morning inside his Point Breeze home. The warrant includes charges for murder and related crimes, police said. Davis has not yet been apprehended.

Lt. Hamilton Marshmond of the Homicide Unit said Kruger, 39, had been trying to help Davis, who was facing various troubles including homelessness.

“He was just trying to help him get through life,” Marshmond said.

For reasons that remain unclear, Marshmond said, detectives believe Davis entered Kruger’s home just before 1:30 a.m., then shot him multiple times at the base of his stairs. Kruger ran outside screaming for help, but collapsed in the sidewalk. Officers rushed him to the hospital, but he died shortly after arrival.

Marshmond said the motive for the killing remains under investigation, and it’s unclear how Davis got into Kruger’s home, which showed no signs of forced entry. He said video of Davis near the area at the time of the shooting, and tips from Kruger’s friends and family about their earlier interactions led investigators to him.

Davis’ last known address was on the 1600 block of South Ringgold Street, police said, just a few blocks from Krugers’ home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.