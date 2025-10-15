Philadelphia police arrest man suspected of kidnapping Kada Scott, 23-year-old who disappeared 11 days ago

A Philadelphia man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Kada Scott, 23, who went missing from her workplace 11 days ago and who investigators believe is in danger, according to a law enforcement source.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody overnight and charged Tuesday morning with kidnapping, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Police have not yet located Scott.

The source said the man in custody was the last person in contact with Scott the night of Oct. 4, just before she disappeared, and cell phone location data shows he was traveling with her phone that night before her line went dead. He has a history of domestic violence, according to the source.

The man’s relationship to Scott was not immediately clear.

Police said Scott, who lives in the Ivy Hill section of East Mount Airy, was working an overnight shift at a nursing home in Chestnut Hill on Oct. 4, and had told family and friends that someone had been harassing her. After receiving multiple phone calls, police said, she walked outside — and never returned.

Investigators found her car in the parking lot, and have not been able to locate her since.

Homicide detectives with the special investigations unit took over the case late last week. That does not mean police believe that Scott is no longer alive — homicide detectives are often called in to help with the most complicated and sensitive cases because they are the most specialized unit with a wider range of investigative tools. But it underscores the seriousness of the crime.

Law enforcement officials have scheduled a 10:30 a.m. news conference to discuss developments in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.