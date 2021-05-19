A West Philadelphia man working at a group home for adults shot a 71-year-old resident in the face last month, in an incident that the shooter’s lawyer described Wednesday as an unfortunate accident.

Kashaan Moses, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment in the April 10 shooting at a home in Lansdale operated by JEVS Human Services, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

The location, the affidavit said, is a residence for adults with disabilities, and Moses worked as a caretaker with the company since 2014.

According to a statement he gave police, Moses was working his overnight shift at the home when a Glock pistol he had recently purchased went off as he attempted to unload it.

A round from the gun struck Thomas Lavin, who was seated nearby. The bullet struck Lavin just below his left eye, and he was rushed to Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health. Lavin suffered a stroke and an aneurysm as a result of his injuries and will likely require medical care for the rest of his life, the affidavit said.

Moses’ attorney, Daniel Schatz, said his client is cooperating with the investigation.

“The incident is incredibly unfortunate, but by all accounts accidental,” Schatz said. “All I can say is that we’re looking forward to our day in court.”

Moses was released after his arraignment Wednesday on $25,000 unsecured bail.