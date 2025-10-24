FBI Director Kash Patel is in Philly today to talk about an investigation targeting a Kensington drug gang

FBI Director Kash Patel is scheduled to speak in Philadelphia on Friday about a large-scale investigation into a Kensington-based drug gang — the latest demonstration of how President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to highlight what it’s called a nationwide crackdown against suspected drug dealers.

The target of the investigation was a gang that for years ran a 24-hour open-air drug market on the 3100 block of Weymouth Street, according to court documents. The group was sophisticated, the documents said, with dozens of members working specific schedules, performing specific roles — such as block owner, street dealer, or lookout — and seeking to control territory with the threat of violence.

Members dealt drugs including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack, the documents said, and oversaw “one of the most prolific drug blocks in the city.” They also controlled parts of other nearby streets, the documents said — in a neighborhood where single corners have historically been able to generate tens of millions of dollars per year in drug sales.

Prosecutors indicted 33 people in all, court records show, including Jose Antonio Morales Nieves and Ramon Roman-Montanez, whom they described as two of the group’s leaders.

Patel was scheduled to speak about the investigation at a 2 p.m. press conference alongside the region’s U.S. Attorney, David Metcalf; Wayne Jacobs, the region’s top-ranking FBI official; and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

FBI agents and Philadelphia Police officers conducted a series of raids in Kensington early Friday morning in support of the initiative.

Trump and some of his top cabinet officials — including Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — have sought in recent weeks to promote what they’ve cast as a concerted effort to address crime across the country, particularly involving suspected drug traffickers.

Some of the initiatives have been relatively conventional, such as Friday’s raids in Philadelphia — the result of a sprawling investigation — as well as other similar take-downs in cities such as Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.

Trump and Patel have also touted the FBI’s arrest numbers this year, saying they are “working non-stop to make America safe again.”

Still, other aspects of the campaign have been highly controversial, including Trump seeking to deploy federal troops to cities such as Chicago and Portland in response to what he’s called widespread unrest. Both of those efforts have been described as unnecessary by local officials and drawn court challenges.

Trump also moved to effectively federalize law enforcement in Washington, D.C., an effort that local officials called a “baseless power grab” in a lawsuit.

And international tensions have started to rise over the military’s continued bombing of alleged drug-carrying boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean — strikes that have killed dozens of people and raised questions about whether the tactic is legal.

In Philadelphia on Friday, SWAT units had dispersed from Weymouth Street by noon. Residents gathered in the street along the narrow block, where some rowhouse doors were left ajar and several neighbors peered curiously from upper windows.

Victor Ramirez has lived near Weymouth Street for 20 years, and said police activity has become more common in the area in recent months.

“It’s a different story almost every day,” Ramirez said outside his home.

Ramirez said increased law enforcement activity has frightened his neighbors. He said most are “good people” who work to feed their families.

Still, Ramirez he feels more safe with the increased attention to crime in the neighborhood.

The FBI raid this morning felt like a significant escalation, he said. Ramirez was surprised to see agents armed with assault rifles hopping out of armored cars and making arrests.

The raid comes on the day of a fall block party that will stretch between F and G streets along Allegheny Avenue, including Weymouth Street; the event is popular with local children, Ramirez said, and should bring positive energy to a block still rattled from the morning activity.

This is a developing story that will be updated.