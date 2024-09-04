Man shot and killed on front steps of his Kensington home while family said he was holding his 1-year-old son

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting on the front steps of his home and, according to family, holding his 1-year-old son Wednesday evening in the city’s Kensington section, police said.

The child was not shot, but suffered some scratches to his head and knee, possibly from being dropped by his wounded father, police said.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., police on patrol spotted the man unresponsive in front of his house on the 3200 block of D Street with at least one gunshot wound to his face.

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m. with what medical personnel determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and torso, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The child later was found with his mother about a half-block away, Small said.

“According to family members, the 24-year-old who was shot and killed was holding his 1-year-old son when this shooting happened,” Small said.

Nearby security cameras recorded video of two assailants riding a red scooter south — the wrong way — on D Street and then open fire on the man, Small said. The scooter then turns and flees north on D Street.

Police found at least 25 spent shell casings at the scene.