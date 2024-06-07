Dozens of new police will soon be deployed to Kensington, and stricter drug enforcement will begin in mid-June

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers will be deployed to Kensington in the coming weeks as the city officially begins its phased approach of more strictly enforcing drug laws in the troubled neighborhood, The Inquirer has learned.

On Monday, the city will begin the “communication” phase of its plan to stabilize the neighborhood, according to police sources. Signs will be posted and flyers distributed warning people that a stronger police presence is on the horizon, and that open drug use, sales, and quality-of-life crimes will no longer be tolerated.

Advertisement

Then, beginning June 18, the entire 78-person class of officers graduating from the Philadelphia police academy will be assigned to Kensington, Inspector Anthony Luca of the police department’s East Division told neighborhood residents during a community meeting Thursday night.

The new additions will bring the total number of officers policing the neighborhood up to 120, he said, and all will be patrolling on foot. In three different shifts, the officers will move from block to block, more strictly enforcing laws, reducing the amount of open-air drug use and sales, and making arrests if necessary, he said.

A spokesperson for the police department could not immediately be reached for comment.

The planned deployment marks the most significant commitment of police resources to the neighborhood yet since Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and the department announced a multi-phased plan to shut down the open air drug market.

If the plan unfolds as envisioned, it would be a marked shift for Kensington, the center of a billion-dollar heroin industry that has operated for years. Drug dealers occupy dozens of corners in the neighborhood, raking in thousands of dollars a day. More than 600 people are homeless and live on the streets, openly injecting drugs and suffering from complex physical and mental health crises. Suffering is widespread, and the neighborhood has historically seen some of the highest rates of violence in the city.

Mayor Parker took office in January vowing to change those conditions and “stabilize” the neighborhood, and in April, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel outlined a five-phase approach to doing that. First, police will warn people living on the streets or committing crimes of their plans to ramp up enforcement in the area, he said. Then, officers will begin clearing the streets, making arrests, and “removing” drug users.

Bethel has declined to set a timeline for when each phase would begin and end.

On Monday, according to the sources, officials will post signs telling people “what to expect this summer in Kensington,” outlining crimes that will no longer be tolerated. There will be a QR code for people to scan for information about treatment and resources.

The police department’s plan said that during the enforcement phase, officers will first focus on the areas from E Street to Jasper Street, and Tioga Street to Indiana Avenue.

“This will be a multiday initiative that will include arrests for narcotics, prostitution, quality-of-life crimes and other criminal acts,” the plan said. Once that initial corridor is cleared and secured, police will expand into surrounding blocks.

Bethel said people in addiction will be provided resources for recovery and sobriety, but that they will no longer be permitted to live on the street and openly use drugs.

It was not immediately clear how the city intended to step-up enforcement before a robust treatment system was in place. The city has said there are about 5,200 treatment beds and 2,700 shelter beds citywide — availability varies, but they are consistently more than 90% full.

Parker this week announced plans to spend more than $100 million building a drug treatment center that could house more than 600 people near the city’s jail complex in Northeast Philadelphia. While some beds could be available within the next year, the facility would take three years to be completed.

It was also not clear how law enforcement would handle users’ complex health needs. Kensington’s drug supply is toxic and unpredictable. The vast majority of people are injecting fentanyl and xylazine, or “tranq,” which leaves users with large open flesh wounds that are easily infected. Withdrawal symptoms are intense and can begin within 90 minutes.

And when dealers and users are dispersed or arrested, residents said, turf battles and violence can follow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.