Man killed by Philadelphia police never got out of his car, didn’t ‘lunge’ with a knife, police say in new narrative

New questions have emerged about the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry in North Philadelphia this week after the Police Department changed its narrative of the events leading up to his death.

At the scene of the shooting Monday, police first said Irizarry emerged from his car after a traffic stop with a knife in his hand and “lunged” at police, before an officer shot him multiple times, killing him.

But on Tuesday night, the department offered a new and different account of the shooting, saying Irizarry did not flee the traffic stop, never lunged at officers with a weapon, and was seated in his car when they shot him.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw had scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the case.

The encounter began around 12:30 p.m. Monday, when two officers with the 24th Police District said they saw Irizarry “driving erratically” near B Street and Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia, according to Cpl. Jasmine Reilly, a department spokesperson.

Reilly initially said that when the officers attempted to pull him over, Irizarry fled in his gold Toyota Corolla. They followed him south until he stopped on East Willard Street. As officers approached the stopped car, police initially said Irizarry stepped out with a knife. The officers gave “multiple commands” for him to drop the weapon, Reilly had said, but he did not. He then “lunged” at the officers, she said, and one officer shot him multiple times.

But on Tuesday night, police revised that narrative, saying Irizarry did not flee and was seated in his car when the officer shot him.

According to the new statement, the officers observed Irizarry “driving erratically” but did not attempt to pull him over, and instead followed him as he drove south. Irizarry then pulled the wrong way onto the 100 block of East Willard Street, and parked his car.

Here’s what happened next, according to the new statement:

The officers got out of their patrol car and approached Irizarry’s car from both sides. As one officer approached the driver’s side of the car, the second attempted to open the passenger side door. One officer then alerted his partner that “the male had a weapon.”

As Irizarry turned toward the officer on the driver’s side, that officer shot Irizarry multiple times. The statement said that “two knives were observed inside the vehicle.”

The statement does not say whether Irizarry was holding the knife or had threatened police with it. It also does not say that the officers ordered Irizarry to drop the weapon before firing.

The officers then carried Irizarry to their cruiser and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he died shortly after, at 12:48 p.m.

Video posted on Instagram of the moments immediately after the shooting appeared to show the officers pulling Irizarry out of the driver’s side of the Toyota, and there appeared to be a bullet hole in the car’s windshield.

On Tuesday, police did not identify the officer who fired his gun, but said he was a five-year veteran of the department. He has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the department’s internal investigation.

“The decision to utilize deadly force is one of the most difficult and far-reaching decisions that an officer will ever face,” Outlaw said. “As with all officer involved shootings, a full and thorough investigation will be conducted through the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit. The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.