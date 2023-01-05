A tight-knit block in Kensington was shaken by a shooting Wednesday night after an argument erupted in gunfire, critically injuring two men and wounding a 7-year-old girl resting on her great grandmother’s couch.

At about 7:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Rutledge Street, a 64-year-old man was shot in the face, and a 43-year-old man was shot twice in the abdomen, according to police. They were rushed to Temple Hospital, and remain in critical condition.

As bullets sprayed across the block, two shots pierced through the front door of Helen Figeroa, who has lived on the street for 30 years. Meanwhile, her 7-year-old great granddaughter, who visits after school, was resting on an ottoman near the door, watching TV. One of the shots struck her in the leg, above the ankle.

The girl, a second grader who loves to draw pictures for her friends and family, was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital by police, and is OK and recovering at home, Figeroa said.

“That really scared her, waking up and finding a hurt foot then a bunch of cops surrounding her,” Figeroa said.

She is the first child to be shot in Philadelphia in 2023. Last year, 218 children were struck by gunfire, and 30 died.

Capt. John Walker, head of the department’s nonfatal shooting unit, said police recovered 15 shell casings at the scene. He said investigators are still trying to sort out how the shooting unfolded, including who pulled the gun and shot first.

But, according to one family who lives on the block and whose loved one was shot, the altercation started earlier in the day Wednesday.

Evelyn Anavitate, a 15-year resident of the block, said that her adult daughter and 16-year-old grandson were arriving home from work around 4 p.m., when a man was working on a car in the middle of the street, blocking access. Her daughter asked the man to move so she could get by, Anavitate said, but he started yelling, then tried to hit her with a metal pipe. The 16-year-old tried to intervene, but the man pulled a gun and threatened them, Anavitate said her daughter told her.

The mother and son were able to get around the man and drive away, she said, then called the police. By then, but the man had left. They showed police his picture, and officers left to look for him, Anavitate said.

The family had dinner together that evening, she said, and then went outside to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. Children played football in the empty grass lot on the street, as adults mingled on their stoops.

Suddenly, the man from earlier, who police have since identified as Roberto “Chino” Morales, returned. He wanted to speak with Anavitate’s son-in-law, Jose Santos, about what happened earlier, but when Santos approached him, Morales pulled a gun and started shooting, Anavitate said.