Malvern man arrested for bringing gun to ‘No Kings’ rally had handmade bombs in his home, police say

A Malvern man charged with bringing multiple weapons to a “No Kings” rally in West Chester over the weekend stockpiled 13 handmade pipe bombs at his home, officials said Tuesday.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, causing catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and related crimes for the explosives, which investigators found late Monday while serving a search warrant at the home he shares with his parents on Conestoga Road.

Krebs remained in custody, denied bail. His bond in the gun case was revoked, officials said, after a judge ruled he was danger to the public.

His attorney, Michael Dicindio, did not return a request for comment.

Investigators discovered the bombs late Monday, as well as sketches of other explosive devices and tactical vests, according to court filings. Nearby roads were closed during the investigation, and all explosive materials were removed by members of the Montgomery County bomb squad.

No one was injured.

Hours earlier, prosecutors announced Krebs’ arrest for bringing a loaded Sig Sauer handgun, bayonet, pepper spray and other weapons to the No Kings protest held Saturday in West Chester.

Not far from where Krebs was arrested at the protest, investigators found his vehicle, inside of which was an assault rifle that Krebs had been carrying ammunition for, according to law enforcement sources.

It remained unclear why Krebs brought the weapons to the event, which was organized in protest of President Donald Trump and his agenda, including the accelerated deportation of people living in the country illegally.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement that the investigation into Krebs and his potential motives remains active.

Krebs is a licensed electrician, according to county records, and frequently posts his work on social media.