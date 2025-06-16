Chester County man brought loaded pistol, bayonet, pepper spray to ‘No Kings’ protest, police say

A Malvern man was arrested on firearms charges for bringing a loaded handgun and a bayonet to a “No Kings” protest in West Chester on Saturday, police said.

Kevin Krebs, 31, was charged with carrying a Sig Sauer P320 without a concealed-carry permit, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. Krebs was released after posting $250,000 bail.

His attorney, Michael Dicindio, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Efforts to reach Krebs were unsuccessful.

It remained unclear why Krebs attended the protest rally while allegedly heavily armed. Voting records show Krebs is a registered Democrat who most recently voted in the 2024 presidential election.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said in a statement that an investigation into the incident, aided by West Chester police and the FBI, remains ongoing.

Saturday’s rally was held in solidarity with other, similar events throughout the country, including Philadelphia, that protested President Donald Trump’s agenda, including mass deportations of people residing in the country illegally.

No other arrests were reported in West Chester in connection with the rally.

Other attendees of the protest, which took place along High Street in West Chester, notified nearby officers that a man was walking near the rally while carrying a gun, the affidavit said.

When the officers stopped Krebs and asked if he was armed, he “was hesitant to answer,” according to the affidavit. Police pressed him about the empty holster on his left hip, and Krebs later admitted he had tucked the gun into his clothing.

While searching Krebs, investigators also found three additional loaded magazines for his handgun, six loaded assault rifle magazines, an M9 bayonet, pepper spray, a pocket knife, a ski mask and gloves, the affidavit said.

Krebs is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on July 15.