‘No Kings’ protesters rally in Philadelphia against the Trump administration

Thousands of protesters are on the move in Center City, taking to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s administration as part of the nationwide “No Kings” rallies amid a tense landscape that has emerged over incendiary anti-ICE protests not only in Los Angeles, but here in Philadelphia.

But 140-odd miles away in Washington, D.C., Trump himself is celebrating his 79th birthday, which happens to coincide with not only Flag Day, but this year, the U.S. Army’s 250th service anniversary. A controversial military parade costing up to an estimated $45 million will mark the Army’s anniversary, and while Trump has denied claims that the event serves a birthday party of sorts for him, critics and “No Kings” protest organizers say otherwise.

Advertisement

» LIVE UPDATES: Anti-Trump protesters are marching in Philly ahead of the president’s military parade in D.C.

The “No Kings” event is a “direct response” to Trump’s “self-aggrandizing” military parade, said organizers in the 50501 Movement, a national group that orchestrated the demonstrations. Locally, the Penn & Franklin Chapter of the Association of the United States Army is also celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday with its own series of events.

The Philadelphia protest, which is something a flagship demonstration among the nationwide “No Kings” events, is the second such rally in the city since Trump took office in January, and organizers have encouraged participants to head here instead of D.C., where there will be no formal march.

Demonstrators began gathering in LOVE Park around 10 a.m. Saturday ahead of the planned march to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Chants deriding the president and ICE deportations were heard, including one suggesting the “Trump regime” needed “to go.”

“We all have to do something because he is over-reaching,” said Howard Trubman, fixing his Phillies hat.

The march comes just days after more than a dozen anti-ICE demonstrators were arrested after clashing with police officers in Center City during a protest that involved about 150 participants, police said. And in the Philadelphia suburbs, more than 20 people in Norristown have been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement since the start of June.

» READ MORE: Hundreds line Ardmore’s Lancaster Avenue to protest Trump administration

Philadelphia’s protest Saturday also arrived amid escalating protests in Los Angeles, where Trump sent in California National Guard troops to confront protesters demonstrating against ICE actions over objections from Democratic leaders in California.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has said that he would challenge any attempts to do the same in the Keystone State. But ICE tactical units are reportedly expected to deploy to multiple cities run by Democrats in relation to the “No Kings” protests, including in Philadelphia.

Local officials, however, have said they expect a peaceful, lawful demonstration Saturday.

» READ MORE: Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protest in Philly on Saturday is prompting road closures

“Philadelphia is ready for this weekend,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said Thursday at a City Hall news conference. “But we want to be equally clear: The Philadelphia Police Department will maintain public safety and order in our streets and our neighborhoods because that’s their mission.”

Meanwhile, District Attorney Larry Krasner said that nonviolent protesters participating in Saturday’s march would be protected. But those who break the law, he said Thursday, would face consequences.

“If you’re just trying to take advantage of the situation, you’re going to get what you’re going to get,” he said. “If you are doing what Martin Luther King would have done, you will be fine.”

“There is no violence here,” Denise Trubman said as the march got underway. “We are people, seniors, parents and children.”