Upper Darby High student killed in shooting by ‘coward’ who shattered two families, police say

Upper Darby police said Monday they were close to apprehending the person they believe killed a teen in what officials have described as a tragic, senseless shooting.

Khalif Webster, 16, was shot in the lower back just before 3 p.m. Sunday on Long Lane near Pine Street, according to police. Webster, a sophomore at Upper Darby High School, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt said Monday that the department is devoting significant resources to finding the shooter, who he believes is another teen who shot Webster after an argument

Bernhardt said the suspect was seen on surveillance cameras walking in the area shortly before the shooting.

“Whoever the coward is that pulled the trigger, you’ve shattered a family and shattered this community,” Bernhardt said, addressing the shooter. “You can run, you can hide, but we will find you. Turn yourself in now.”

Officials at Upper Darby High School provided grief counselors and other resources for students Monday, as news of Webster’s death spread in the community and on social media.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Daniel P. McGarry asked them to keep Webster’s family in their thoughts and prayers but declined to comment on the incident, citing the police investigation.

Bernhardt said he had sat for hours with Webster’s loved ones on Monday, trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

The teen’s family said he had no issues with any of his classmates at Upper Darby High School.

Bernhardt lamented that a split-second decision cost Webster his life and forever scarred two families.

“This is not who we are as a community,” he said. “I know this is a tough time, but we have to rally around each other and stand united, and that’s how we’ll get through this.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Upper Darby police at 610-734-7693.