Delco crossing guard gave middle school student vapes and marijuana gummies, DA says

A crossing guard working outside of Pennwood Middle School in Darby gave a student there marijuana-infused gummies and e-cigarettes because she said the girl looked depressed, police said Wednesday.

And in text messages with the girl, Kiara Lee later joked about the potency of the gummies, saying she had taken some herself and had gotten “zooted” for a few hours, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest.

Lee, 26, has been charged with felony drug possession and corruption of minors. She remained in custody Wednesday in lieu of $20,000 bail. It was unclear if she had hired an attorney.

In announcing Lee’s arrest Wednesday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer called the allegations against her “deeply disturbing and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community.”

“School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant. They are — quite literally — entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country,” Stollsteimer said.

It was widely known among students at Pennwood that Lee was providing the student with the e-cigarettes and gummies, the affidavit said. Two students interviewed by staff at the school said they had seen Lee with the girl, whose name and age were not released by police.

One student told police in May that she had seen Lee give the girl e-cigarettes on at least four occasions, and said the student often spoke of smoking marijuana with Lee, according to the affidavit.

The other student said the girl was frequently seen asking Lee “when she is getting her a new vape.” Lee and the student often lingered together after school let out, the affidavit said, and once, the girl showed other students marijuana she had in her possession.

The girl’s mother told police that Lee started giving her daughter e-cigarettes after the girl had been suspended from Pennwood for having one in school, the affidavit said.

When the mother confronted Lee, she said, the crossing guard admitted she had given the girl marijuana gummies she had purchased at a smoke shop in Darby.

Darby Borough Manager Mark Possenti did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday about whether Lee was still employed as a crossing guard.