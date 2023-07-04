Police identify 5 killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting
The victims ages range from 15 to 59 years old.
Police identified the five people killed Monday in the mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
The five people killed ranged in age from 15 to 59 years old, and most of them lived in the area of the shooting.
A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom were not identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and were listed in stable condition, police said. Two other people were injured from glass during the shooting, an unidentified 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy.
They were also in stable condition, police said.
The victims killed in the mass shooting are:
Daujan Brown, 15, whose residence was unknown, was shot in the shoulder, chest, and back. He was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.
Lashyd Merritt, 20, of the 5500 block of Greenway Avenue, was shot multiple times in the chest and arm and was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.
Ralph Moralis, 59, of the 1700 block of South 56th Street, was shot in the head, side, and buttocks and was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m.
Dymir Stanton, 29, of the 1700 block of South Frazier Street, was shot in the chest and back, and pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m.
Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, of the 1600 block of South 56th Street, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday by Philadelphia Fire Department medics.