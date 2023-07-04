Police identify 5 killed in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

Police identified the five people killed Monday in the mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The five people killed ranged in age from 15 to 59 years old, and most of them lived in the area of the shooting.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, both of whom were not identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and were listed in stable condition, police said. Two other people were injured from glass during the shooting, an unidentified 33-year-old woman and a 2-year-old boy.

They were also in stable condition, police said.

The victims killed in the mass shooting are: