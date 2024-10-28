Woman reported missing found dead wrapped in tarp and towel in her Lawncrest home

A woman whose family had reported her missing was found dead in the basement of her Lawncrest home on Sunday, wrapped in a tarp and a blanket and with multiple stab wounds, police said Monday.

The family of Ivelisse Lugo, 53, told police she had gone missing from her home on the 5900 block of Elsinore Street on Saturday. They said they had last seen her around 8:15 a.m., police said.

Police put out a missing person notice for Lugo on Sunday.

Later that day, Lugo’s family called police to say they had spotted traces of blood on the floor and wall in the basement of the family home, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. When officers arrived to investigate, they discovered Lugo’s body wrapped in a tarp and a blanket with stab wounds to the chest, abdomen and back, he said.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department’s homicide detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.