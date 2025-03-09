Attorney and mom of inmate accused of smuggling contraband into Philly prison

A defense attorney and an inmate’s mother have been arrested and charged with smuggling contraband, including drugs, into a Philadelphia prison where it was given to an inmate.

Paul DiMaio, 56, of Turnersville, and Tanya Culver, 55, of North Philadelphia, were each charged with one count of providing contraband to an inmate and aiding and abetting, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Friday.

Advertisement

Just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, DiMaio entered the Federal Detention Center at Seventh and Arch Streets in Philadelphia with two expandable “redweld” type folders. DiMaio signed a Bureau of Prisons form that warns against bringing prohibited objects, including drugs, intoxicants, telephones and electronic devices into the FDC.

Prison surveillance video shows that DiMaio carried both folders into a visitation room where he met with an inmate who was not his client, authorities said in a statement.

After the 18-minute meeting, DiMaio is seen on video surveillance leaving the room with just one folder, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows the inmate did not have a folder when he entered the meeting with DiMaio, but prison personnel later saw the inmate with one, officials said.

A search of the folder yielded a Motorola cell phone, charging cord, 83 strips of Suboxone, a Schedule III controlled substance, and 240 loose cigarettes, authorities said.

Culver, the mother of a different inmate, traveled with DiMaio to the federal prison on Feb. 4 and is alleged to have helped acquire the contraband and communicated with DiMaio, officials said.

Both DiMaio and Culver did not return phone messages from The Inquirer.

The FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael R. Miller is prosecuting it.

If convicted, DiMaio and Culver each face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.