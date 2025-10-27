Chester County prosecutors still trying to determine motive, identify suspects in Lincoln University shooting

A Wilmington man brought his mother’s gun to Lincoln University’s campus Saturday, prosecutors said, and was still holding the loaded weapon when a deadly shooting tore through the school’s homecoming celebration.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson, 21, has not been charged in connection with the shooting, only for possessing the weapon without a concealed-carry permit. But investigators said they were still working Monday to determine whether his firearm was used in the incident, which left one person dead and six others wounded.

Morgan-Thompson remained in custody Monday, in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said his office is trying to determine if more than one shooter was involved. Morgan-Thompson was arrested on the campus in the aftermath of the gunfire, holding a loaded Glock 28, .380 caliber handgun, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

The shots rang out on the campus in Lower Oxford Township at about 9:30 p.m. De Barrena-Sarobe has said he does not believe the shooting was a coordinated attack targeting the school, but instead took place as the crowd swelled on the campus.

The motive for the shooting remained under investigation.

Jujuan Jeffers, 25, of Wilmington died after being shot in the head. It was unclear if Jeffers had any affiliation with Lincoln — investigators have said the victims included one alumnus and one current student.

The student who was hurt was recovering well, but obviously shaken, according to Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell, who is an adjunct professor at the school. Her injuries, he said, were not life threatening.

Lincoln University canceled classes Monday, in light of the shooting.

“Gun violence happens far too often in our country, and we are heartbroken that Lincoln University and its students are among the latest victims of such senseless violence,” the school said in the statement.

A vigil on the campus was expected to be held later Monday, giving members of the student body a chance to grieve and heal.

Geslande Sanne, a Lincoln University junior from Oregon, was in her dorm Monday morning, still processing the chaotic scene she experienced Saturday night.

“A lot of us on campus are processing it in our own different ways,” said Sanne, a political science and French major. “We are all reaching out to each other. Our professors are talking to each other and to us. Some students went home to be with their families. Some people are just resting.”

She said she planned to attend the university’s community healing session on campus at noon and later go to the hospital to visit her friend who was the only Lincoln student shot during the incident.

Sanne recalled that she and a group of friends were on the outskirts of the crowd when they heard gun shots.

“Everybody started running and we started running, too,” she said. “We were confused. Did something really happen? After a few minutes, the music stopped and we knew something really happened.”

She and her friends made a plan to get back to their dorms so they would be safe, but then decided to seek shelter inside the International Cultural Center building, not far from where the shooting took place.

After people started banging on the windows, she said, Sanne and her friends left there and walked carefully back to their dorms.

It all happened in about 20 minutes, she estimated.

Sanne said she chose to attend Lincoln because she wanted to go to an HBCU and was impressed with all its prominent graduates. She said she has received much encouragement and many opportunities at the school.

“It’s really inspired me,” she said, “that I can be a part of something positive despite everything going on in the country.”

She said she has always felt safe on Lincoln’s rural campus, safer than she does anywhere else. And Saturday night’s shooting hasn’t changed that.

“It wasn’t Lincoln’s fault,” said Sanne, who wants to be an international lawyer. “We do the best we can with the resources we have. It shouldn’t be an excuse to leave or disinvest in Lincoln. It’s a reason to pour in more resources and support these schools even more.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.