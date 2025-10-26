One dead, six shot at Lincoln University

One person was killed and six people were shot Saturday evening at Lincoln University, which was celebrating homecoming weekend, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened. What I will tell you is that today we’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe told reporters during a news conference early Sunday.

He urged anyone with video from the scene or other information that could help the investigation to contact the FBI.

The shooting occurred at the historically Black university’s International Cultural Center (ICC) building about 9:30 p.m., leading to a chaotic scene.

One person with a gun was taken into custody but there may have been more than one shooter, de Barrena-Sarobe said at the news conference.

A spokesperson for Lincoln did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Authorities did not release additional details about the injured.

The campus is in Chester County, about 45 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

Gov. Josh Shapiro was aware of the shooting.

“Join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” he said on X.

Lincoln was the first degree-granting historically Black university.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This is a developing story.