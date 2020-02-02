"<p>Justin Mohn did not have an arrest record, and had no prior contact with police in Bucks County, a source told The Inquirer. But in postings online, he called for a “hypothetical, violent revolution” against “traitor older generations” over the debt and unemployment experienced by generations that succeeded them.</p> <p>In 2020, Mohn penned a manifesto entitled “America’s Coming Bloody Revolution” that contained similar sentiments to those espoused in the YouTube video he posted following his father’s murder. Posted to free-online publishing site Booksie, the manifesto, which has since been deleted, called for a “revolution” against people born before 1991, with Mohn claiming that prior generations were “trading away the future of America’s youth.”</p> <p>In the now-removed 14-minute clip posted to YouTube after his father's murder, Mohn referred to his father, a retired civil engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, as a “traitor” and said that he was glad he was dead. Mohn also spoke about right-wing conspiracy theories and railed against what he referred to as “far-left woke mobs.” </p> <p>On Reddit, since-deleted profile shows Mohn’s activity on a subreddit known as “MilitiaArmoryOnlyFans,” which discusses firearms and related products. In July 2023, Mohn posted a message under the subject line “Join America’s National Militia — Mohn’s Militia” to skeptical response.</p> <p>—<em> Nick Vadala</em></p>"