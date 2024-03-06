Skip to content
At least 7 people wounded in Northeast Philly drive-by shooting

A SEPTA bus was also struck by gunfire at the busy Burholme intersection.

A file photo of police crime scene tape in Philadelphia.
A file photo of police crime scene tape in Philadelphia.
Tom Gralish / Staff Photographer
5 hours ago
At least seven people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The victims appeared to be teens and a SEPTA bus also was struck by gunfire. Police said that no one on the bus was hit.