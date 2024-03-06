LiveUpdated 5 hours ago
Link copied
At least 7 people wounded in Northeast Philly drive-by shooting
A SEPTA bus was also struck by gunfire at the busy Burholme intersection.
5 hours ago
Link copied
At least 7 people shot at busy Burholme intersection
At least seven people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia, police said.
The victims appeared to be teens and a SEPTA bus also was struck by gunfire. Police said that no one on the bus was hit.