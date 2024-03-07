Search for suspects after 8 students wounded in Northeast Philly shooting; officials vow to combat gun violence

Police release video of shooters and getaway car

Philadelphia police posted video on social media Wednesday night showing the three shooters and their getaway vehicle before and after they wounded eight Northeast High Students at a bus stop in Burholme.

The video shows a 2019 dark blue Hyundai Sonata parking behind a Dunkin' Donuts at the northwest corner of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues just before 3 p.m.