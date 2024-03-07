Search for suspects after 8 students wounded in Northeast Philly shooting; officials vow to combat gun violence
“Enough is enough,” said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker at the scene of Wednesday's shooting at Cottman and Rising Sun Avenues.
Eight high school students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Cottman and Rising Sun Avenues, a busy intersection in Philadelphia's Burholme section.
Police on Wednesday night released surveillance footage of three suspects and a vehicle sought in the shooting.
Northeast High School will hold classes virtually on Thursday and Friday.
Two SEPTA buses were also struck by the gunfire. No injuries to passengers were reported, but the incident marked the fourth day in a row a SEPTA bus was involved in a shooting.
Here's what we know about the shooting.
Police release video of shooters and getaway car
Philadelphia police posted video on social media Wednesday night showing the three shooters and their getaway vehicle before and after they wounded eight Northeast High Students at a bus stop in Burholme.
The video shows a 2019 dark blue Hyundai Sonata parking behind a Dunkin' Donuts at the northwest corner of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues just before 3 p.m.
Northeast High to go virtual the rest of the week
In the wake of the Five Points shooting, Northeast High will operate on a virtual schedule Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced Wednesday night.
“We are devastated by this afternoon’s senseless act of violence at a busy SEPTA bus stop that impacted several Northeast High School students, leaving eight students wounded. Our deepest sympathies and heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the Northeast High School students involved and to all of the students who witnessed this horrific event,” Watlington said in a statement.
Photos from the shooting scene
Eight Northeast High School students were wounded — one critically — in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at one of the city’s busiest intersections in an act that left a SEPTA bus riddled with bullets just a few hours after the agency’s security chief vowed a crackdown on gun violence on mass transit.
No one on the bus or another bus at which shots were fired was injured, but the gun violence, which occurred at the “Five Points” intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia — less than a mile from the school — came after three fatal shootings near or on SEPTA buses on three consecutive days.