1 killed and 8 others, including teenagers, hurt in Southwest Philadelphia July 4 shooting
Police say that nine people, including teens, were shot near South 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia
One person was killed and eight others injured in a late night shooting on July 4 in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. Some of the victims included juveniles.
As the Independence Day revelry was quieting, Philadelphia Police officers on routine patrol around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 60th and Kingsessing Avenue saw someone lying on the street and realized the person had been shot, said Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.
Kingsessing mass shooting in 2023 occurred just a half a mile away
A year after a mass shooting in Kingsessing left five people dead and three others injured, a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday night left one dead and eight injured just a half mile away.
Police said on July 3, 2023, Kimbrady Carriker, wearing armor and a ski mask and armed with a homemade assault rifle, stalked nearly a mile through the streets of Kingsessing, shooting people at random.