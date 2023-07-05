1 killed and 8 others, including teenagers, hurt in Southwest Philadelphia July 4 shooting

Nine people shot in Southwest Philadelphia

One person was killed and eight others injured in a late night shooting on July 4 in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. Some of the victims included juveniles.

As the Independence Day revelry was quieting, Philadelphia Police officers on routine patrol around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 60th and Kingsessing Avenue saw someone lying on the street and realized the person had been shot, said Inspector Kpana Massaquoi.