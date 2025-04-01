18-year-old man critically wounded in shooting outside East Germantown rec center

An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening outside a recreation center in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

Shortly after 5:40 p.m., the man was shot several times in the upper body outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue.

The man was first taken by a private vehicle, but then was transferred to a police vehicle and transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

Police reported no arrests.

The shooting happened as a meeting was scheduled to occur in response to a shooting at the Charles M. Finley Recreation Center in East Mount Airy early Saturday evening that left three teens wounded.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips posted on Facebook that the meeting at the rec center would include himself and other city officials “coming together to heal, get answers, and demand action.”

Phillips could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Police on Tuesday also released security video showing the shooting at the Finley Recreation Center while the basketball courts were crowded with young people.