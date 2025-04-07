Arrest warrant issued for shooting outside East Germantown recreation center

A 23-year-old man was being sought on an arrest warrant for a shooting last week outside a recreation center in the city’s East Germantown section that left a young man critically wounded, police said Monday.

Anthony T. Smith is facing charges of aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting that happened just after 5:40 p.m. last Tuesday outside the Lonnie Young Recreation Center on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue.

The 18-year-old victim was first taken by a private vehicle, but then was transferred to a police vehicle and transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

The shooting happened while a community meeting was being held to address another shooting at the Charles M. Finley Recreation Center in East Mount Airy the prior Saturday that left three teens wounded.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts can contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477.)