Former postal employee admits to stealing $170,000 cash from mail in South Jersey

A 51-year-old former postal employee pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $170,000 cash from mail sent from a Gloucester County shopping center, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Joseph Fenuto, of Blackwood, pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to one count of mail theft, Sellinger said. Fenuto’s sentencing is scheduled for April and he faces a maximum five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Fenuto was employed as a letter carrier with routes in Blackwood, including the Gloucester Premium Outlets. The retailers at the shopping center would mail cash from sales to a bank in Ohio.

From November 2021 to August 2022, Fenuto stole more than 50 parcels containing $171,110 cash from those retailers, Sellinger said.