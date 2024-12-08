1 person was killed and another injured in a home invasion on the Main Line, police said

A person is dead and another is in critical condition following a home invasion early Sunday morning in Lower Merion Township, authorities said.

At about 2:20 a.m., an unidentified man entered a house on the unit block of Meredith Road in the township’s Wynnewood section, according to a statement by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Lower Merion Township police.

Details of what happened on the quiet residential block were few Sunday morning, including how the person died. A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office would only say the injured person had been shot and was in critical condition. They would not say in which hospital.

Authorities said they are searching for a man seen on camera fleeing the area in a light-colored sedan bearing a license plate with the number 24963 and a wheelchair icon. It is not clear from the picture what state the vehicle is registered in or what make and model it is.

Police said they are also looking for a 2004 green Jeep Cherokee with a Pennsylvania license plate bearing the number LFS6673 that they said was stolen during the home invasion.

Pictures of both vehicles, with a man inside one of them, are being circulated by investigators, who are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the homicide.

Tipsters can call Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.

No further details have been released.

House break-ins have become a concern among Lower Merion residents. At a community meeting on burglaries in early November, people asked police what to do if they encountered a burglar in their home and inquired about the free home security survey system provided by the police department.

On Tuesday, a man was identified in connection with burglaries in Gladwyne and Philadelphia. An arrest warrant was issued, but he is yet to be arrested.

In the meantime, police are asking Lower Merion residents to keep an eye on their police department crime alerts and sign up for the Vacant House program if they expect to not be home for more than 48 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.