Third man found guilty in 2024 deadly home invasion in Lower Merion

A 27-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder for his role in a botched 2024 home invasion in Lower Merion that left a 25-year-old man dead and his mother paralyzed, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

The jury also found Jeremy Fuentes guilty of conspiracy — he was not present, but prosecutors said he inspired two other men to commit the burglary that turned deadly.

Andrew Gaudio was fatally shot while defending his mother, Bernadette Gaudio, who was shot while she was in her bed at home on Dec. 8, 2024. Bernadette was paralyzed from the neck down.

In July, Charles Fulforth and Kelvin Roberts were convicted of first-degree murder in the case.

Fuentes’ attorney, Matthew Quigg, could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Fulforth and Roberts forced their way into Bernadette Gaudio’s Main Line home that evening, believing there were guns inside to steal.

The men, who worked for the junk removal business Junkluggers, did not realize that they had targeted the wrong address and that they were supposed to be in Bucks County rather than Montgomery.

Fuentes also worked for Junkluggers and had spotted guns at a Bucks County home while working a job there, prosecutors said.

He encouraged Fulforth to commit the robbery and, thus, prosecutors said, was an accomplice in the crime.

Fuentes “helped to carry out that home invasion for the possibility of his own personal profit,” Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ringwood said in her opening statement to the jury.

Ringwood explained to the jurors that a second-degree murder conviction means somebody was killed during the commission of a crime — including robbery or burglary — and that the person charged does not need to have intended for a death to happen to be found guilty.

Fuentes also is facing a separate criminal case in Montgomery County in which he is accused of illegally selling guns.

Staff writer Jesse Bunch contributed to this article.