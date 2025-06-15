Man arrested in West Chester after police got a tip about a person with a gun at a rally

A 23-year-old man was arrested Saturday in West Chester after police got a tip that a person was concealing a firearm at a “No Kings” rally, authorities said.

The person was reported walking around North High Street. After police questioned a man, they found an unlicensed firearm in his possession, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. The man did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the man and did not say what time the arrest occurred. A spokesperson for West Chester police said the man is 23 and from Chester County.

On Saturday, “No Kings” rallies took place across the country, including one in Philadelphia that drew thousands of participants, to protest President Donald Trump’s administration.

The FBI and the Chester County Sheriff’s Office assisted West Chester police with the incident, the DA’s statement said.

No injuries were reported.

The DA’s office said Sunday afternoon that no additional information was available.

The DA’s office urged anyone with information about the incident to contact West Chester police at 610-696-2700.