Police are looking for a woman who was seen leaving a house in Rhawnhurst where officers found the partially bound, bludgeoned, and slashed body of a 59-year-old man in a bedroom.
Officers went to the home on the 8400 block of Algon Avenue about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported a man in distress in the residence, police said.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
He had been partially tied to a bed and had suffered what police described as massive head wounds and several slashes to his chest.
Police said a woman was seen leaving the house shortly before officers arrived, but they did not immediately provide a description.