Child found dead inside a duffel bag in West Philly, police say

A child’s body was found inside a duffel bag in the Mantua section of the city on Monday morning, police said.

A man who was doing work in the back of a property on the 600 block of North 38th Street found the bag and the body shortly before 10 a.m., police said. The body believed to be that of a child between two and four years old, was severely decomposed, according to police.

The child’s gender was unclear, authorities said, and the cause of death was not known. An investigation is continuing.

