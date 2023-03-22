Man convicted of fatally shooting a woman who was trying to sell a used phone in South Jersey

A 24-year-old Willingboro man was found guilty by a Superior Court jury Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Lindenwold woman during a meeting he arranged online to purchase a used phone from her, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Marvin A. Coleman Jr. was convicted of first-degree felony murder, first-degree murder, and related offenses in the slaying of Maribely Lopez, Bradshaw said in a statement.

Coleman’s sentencing before Judge Gerard H. Breland in Mount Holly is scheduled for June 9.

Police were called the morning of March 7, 2019, to the first block of Medley Lane in Willingboro and found Lopez dead inside her Ford Focus with the engine still running. Investigators determined the shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. the night before.

Bradshaw said the proposed transaction was arranged earlier that day by Coleman on the OfferUp marketplace app and the meeting place was in front of a vacant house on Medley near Coleman’s residence.

Bradshaw said Coleman shot Lopez in the head through the partially opened driver’s side window. The phone that was advertised for sale was discovered inside the car, Bradshaw said.

Lopez was a graduate of Lindenwold High School, according to her obituary.