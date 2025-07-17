Former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial sentenced — and immediately paroled — for killing Eddie Irizarry

Former Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial on Thursday was sentenced to 9½ months to two years in jail for shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry in Kensington in 2023.

The sentence from Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn B. Bronson fell years below the state guidelines for his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, and allowed Dial, 29, to be immediately paroled because he had already spent about 10 months in jail.

Advertisement

Irizarry’s family stood up in frustration as the judge read the sentence, and left the courtroom before the hearing was complete.

“Unbelievable,” said Irizarry’s aunt, Ana Cintron.

Dial was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and related crimes in May after a jury found that he acted unreasonably and recklessly when he shot Irizarry six times within seconds of encountering him in his car the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2023.

Dial was acquitted of the more serious charge of third-degree murder.

Dial and his partner, Michael Morris, had been on patrol in North Philadelphia when they saw Irizarry speed past them and weave in and out of lanes. They followed Irizarry for a few blocks, but did not turn on their lights or siren to initiate a car stop.

Irizarry, 27, eventually parked on a residential block. Morris, who was driving the police cruiser, then pulled up next to him.

Dial immediately jumped out of the passenger side of the cruiser, drew his gun, and told Irizarry to show him his hands. He ran toward Irizarry’s car and, within seconds, fired six shots through the driver’s side door and windshield of Irizarry’s car, striking him multiple times.

Irizarry was holding a seven-inch folding knife at the time of the shooting.

Dial took the stand during the trial and said he heard his partner yell “Gun!” as he approached Irizarry’s car. Then, he said, he saw Irizarry holding something black and shiny, and thought it was a firearm. Fearing for his life, he said, he opened fire.

But prosecutors said Irizarry, who was seated in the driver’s seat with the windows rolled up, was not a threat. They said Morris had actually yelled “Knife!” and that Dial acted irrationally in response.

On Thursday, Dial, his family, and his attorneys asked Bronson to show mercy to the former officer, who they say had already suffered profoundly from the 10 months he had spent in jail — and the guilt and trauma of taking a life.

“That’s a good man, and he doesn’t deserve to go back to prison,” attorney Brian McMonagle said. “His fear was real.”

Prosecutors disagreed. Assistant District Attorney Karima Yelverton said Dial alone was responsible for his actions, and that the sentence should “send an explicit signal” that there are consequences for killing someone.

She asked for a sentence of five to 10 years.

The sentence brings to a close a case that sparked outrage among the public and spurred protests in the streets, as Irizarry’s family and community members questioned why Dial so quickly resorted to using deadly force.

The case also drew scrutiny of the Philadelphia Police Department after officials initially provided a false narrative of what happened.

On the day of the shooting, police said Irizarry got out of his car and lunged at Dial with a knife, leading the officer to shoot him. But video released days later showed that wasn’t true — Irizarry never got out of his car, and his windows were rolled up when Dial shot him.

Dial was eventually fired by then-Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and a few weeks later, District Attorney Larry Krasner charged him with murder.