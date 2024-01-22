Man to be released from prison after 50 years, life sentence in fatal bar robbery is vacated

Mark Young has been serving a life sentence for what prosecutors say was his role as a co-conspirator in a 1974 bar robbery that ended in the shooting death of patron Walter “Wally” Palmero.

The 67-year-old, who maintained his innocence for almost 50 years, is now slated to be released from prison.

Judge Shanese I. Johnson on Monday vacated Young’s previous conviction and sentence. Young then entered a negotiated guilty plea to third-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy, which counted his time served and avoided a possible third trial.

“We’re thankful the district attorney recognized the inequities in Mr. Young’s case and thankful for the compassion and justice they decided was appropriate,” Michael Diamondstein, Young’s attorney, said after the hearing.

According to prosecutors, two armed men entered Place Bar, which news reports described as in West Oak Lane, on Sept. 7, 1974. They shot Palmero, stealing $185 and a bottle of liquor. Authorities contended Young was present but didn’t shoot Palmero.

Young’s case was fraught from the start. The jury in his first trial failed to reach a verdict. In his second trial in 1975, Young was convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy.

But in recent years, Diamondstein has pushed back in filings for post-conviction relief on two key pieces of evidence used for that trial.

The first was a hair-testing method once considered the “gold standard” in forensics. In 2015, the FBI cast doubt on decades of microscopic hair testing performed by comparing hair samples visually. Instead, the FBI said, newer, more accurate DNA testing was preferred.

DNA testing, however, wasn’t available in the 1970s. Had it been, according to Diamondstein, evidence would show that his client wasn’t present at the Place Bar that evening.

The conviction was also aided by a witness who identified Young, but Diamondstein alleges that process was skewed in favor of the prosecution; when a bar employee was shown six images of potential suspects, Diamondstein said, four of them were photos of Young.

“By disproving the results of the microscopic hair evidence, the only evidence the prosecution would have placing him at the scene of the crime is one eyewitness who was shown a skewed photo lineup,” Diamondtein wrote in a court filing.

Diamondstein also argued police used aggressive tactics to force a confession from his client, who was participating in U.S. Army basic training at the time of the robbery.

Young only learned that the hair-testing method used to convict him could support his quest for exoneration in 2018. With the help of Diamondstein, Young filed for a post-conviction relief hearing with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office in 2021.

Speaking from SCI Huntingdon to the court, Young said he was deeply affected by the Palmero family’s loss, but he also lamented losing 50 years of his life.

Diamondstein pointed out how Young is one credit short of his associate degree, having taken classes while incarcerated. He added, other than an escape, of which few details were made available, Young had been misconduct-free for decades.

Palermo’s relatives did not attend Monday’s hearing but were patched in by phone and had statements read on their behalf. Palermo’s brother Mark wrote that he believed Young should remain in prison for the rest of his life.

Those who wrote said the family was never the same. Palermo’s death became how the family marked time, according to relatives.

“The right people have been prosecuted,” wrote Palmero’s sister Denise McNamara, who had her statement read by her daughter Elizabeth amid stifled sobs.

Several of Young’s relatives also attended the hearing, letting out a sigh of relief once it ended.

“He’s coming home,” said a relative to Diamondstein before heading off to prepare for Young’s return.