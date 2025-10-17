Maryland man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl

A Maryland man has been charged with third-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in North Philadelphia earlier this week, police said Friday.

Anas Bey, 18, of Greenbelt, Md., also faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. He was being held in jail Friday in lieu of $900,000 bail.

Advertisement

Bey’s court-appointed attorney, Pierre LaTour, declined to comment Friday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2400 block of Colorado Street about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the girl, Londyn Major, on the first floor with gunshot wounds in her stomach and leg.

Police rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m.

The shooting happened in second-floor rear bedroom, where officers found a spent shell casing, a loaded ammunition magazine, and a small amount of blood, Chief Inspector Scott Small said Tuesday. They also found two semiautomatic handguns in the house.

» READ MORE: 16-year-old girl dies after possible accidental shooting in North Philly

Major was reportedly visiting the house, Small said, and there were several other people inside at the time of the shooting, including young children, but no one else was hurt.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.