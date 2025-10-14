16-year-old girl dies after possible accidental shooting in North Philly

A 16-year-old girl died after getting shot — possibly by accident — Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting on the 2400 block of North Colorado Street and found the girl on the first floor with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police rushed the girl to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m.

The shooting apparently occurred in a second-floor rear bedroom, where police found a spent shell casing, a loaded ammunition magazine, and a small amount of blood, Small said. Police also found two semiautomatic handguns in the house.

An 18-year-old man who police believe was in the bedroom with the girl was detained for questioning, Small said.

“We’re not sure if he accidentally shot her or she accidentally shot herself,” Small said.

The girl reportedly was visiting the family that lives at the house when she was shot, Small said. There were numerous other people in the property, including young children, but no one else was hurt.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the face in Port Richmond. A 15-year-old boy was detained for questioning and police were investigating whether that was also an accidental shooting.