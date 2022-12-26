A Mays Landing, N.J., woman was arrested for allegedly shooting her husband to death late Christmas night, police in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, said Monday.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, the alleged shooter, is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing while the investigation continues, police said. The victim, identified by police as David B. Wigglesworth, 57, also of May’s Landing, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident can report information to the Major Crimes Unit by calling 609-909-7666 or visiting acpo.org/tips.