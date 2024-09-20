South Jersey school district worker charged in child-porn blackmail case

A 24-year-old man who formerly worked for Medford Township Public Schools has been charged with multiple counts involving child pornography stemming from his alleged online blackmailing of young girls for nude images, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw announced Friday.

Bryce Berger, of Delanco, was arrested Thursday morning during the execution of a search warrant at his residence, where multiple electronic devices were seized, Bradshaw said. Berger is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

On Friday afternoon, Medford Township Public Schools sent a letter to parents that Berger, who worked as a computer technician, “is no longer with the district” and that “[w]e have taken immediate action to ensure this individual has no access to school buildings or property.”

The district added: “The employee at issue held a noninstructional position, which did not involve regular or unsupervised contact with children. We do not expect that there will be any disruption to your child’s learning environment as a result of this matter, and we want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority.”

Bradshaw said that while prosecutors do not believe any victims were students in the district, the investigation is continuing.

Prosecutors allege that Berger used an online app, which they did not specify, to request and receive nude photos from underage girls, whose ages range from 12 to 17.

Berger then allegedly threatened to post those images online unless the girls sent him more nude images, Bradshaw said. He also allegedly sent sexually explicit material to the victims, as well as images of child sexual abuse to another person, who was not identified by prosecutors.

Berger was charged with production of child sexual abuse materials, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and related offenses.