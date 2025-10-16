As trial in Montco woman’s murder ends, prosecutors debate her alleged killer’s mindset

The mindset of a Warminster man on trial for killing his girlfriend after she ended their relationship took center stage Thursday in a Norristown courtroom.

And now, his fate is in the hands of a jury.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele urged jurors to convict Michael Dutkiewicz of first-degree murder, saying his actions clearly showed he planned and carried out the fatal shooting of Alyssa Wiest on May 18.

“If he couldn’t have her, no one would,” Steele said in his closing arguments as he stood in front of Dutkiewicz. “He made sure of that.”

Dutkiewicz, 27, shot Wiest five times with her own .38 caliber revolver, killing her execution-style with a final shot to her head as she lay critically wounded on the sidewalk outside of her West Conshohocken home.

Dutkiewicz’s attorney, Timothy Woodward, asked jurors to separate their emotions from the facts of the case, and consider that Dutkiewicz, awash with anger over the “unexpected, unforeseen breakup” and was not in his right mind at the time of the shooting.

Wiest and Dutkiewicz had been dating for 14 months, he said. They had just come back from a vacation to Punta Cana, and had made plans for an upcoming trip to Florida for the Phillies’ spring training.

Wiest’s decision to break up with Dutkiewicz after a night spent drinking with friends blindsided him and sent him into a rage, the lawyer said.

“Drinking transforms people. It makes them do things they never intended to do,” Woodward said. “When you couple all of that with a breakup, with rejection, with feelings of loss, sadness and grief, it can cause you to lose your mind.

“That’s what happened in this case.”

Steele presented evidence that he said showed Dutkiewicz not only planned the shooting of Wiest, 25, but also carried it out without hesitation or signs of emotion. He could have stopped at any point, Steele said, but instead, he decided to “chase and hunt” Wiest with a deadly weapon.

He Googled how to load and fire Wiest’s revolver, and then confronted her with the weapon as she lay in bed, minutes after she packed his clothes in a suitcase and told him to leave her home.

As Wiest ran from him down the stairs and out the front door, Dutkiewicz fired multiple times, hitting her twice in her back.

“Every one of those shots shows his intent,” Steele said. “He used everything in that gun to do what he wanted to do.”

Weist’s Ring doorbell camera captured the pursuit, as well as the sounds of the gunfire.

When Wiest collapsed from her injuries, Dutkiewicz stood over her and fired one final shot at her head.

He then fled the scene, and as concerned neighbors emerged from their homes, the DA said, Dutkiewicz sped to Wildwood, where he hid the murder weapon.

“This case is not about emotion, not about sympathy or bias toward any person,” Steele said. “This is about the facts of the case that lead to one conclusion: that this is first-degree murder.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.