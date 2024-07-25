Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after he fatally struck Barbara Friedes as she rode her bike

A 68-year-old man has been charged with homicide by vehicle after police said he drove while intoxicated, then crashed into a 30-year-old doctor, killing her, as she rode her bike near Rittenhouse Square last week.

Law enforcement officials announced Thursday that Michael Vahey has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving, and related crimes after he fatally struck Barbara Friedes, a pediatric resident at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, with his car as she rode her bike home on July 17.

Advertisement

Vahey surrendered to police Wednesday night and remains in custody, District Attorney Larry Krasner said. Krasner said Vahey has no prior criminal record.

“This crime is horrible. The outcome is almost unspeakable,” Krasner said.

Vahey was driving west in a Volkswagen around 7 p.m. on the 1800 block of Spruce Street when video appears to show he attempted to steer around other cars in the street, swerving into the bike lane and running over the plastic lane dividers. Moving at a high speed, police say Vahey then struck Friedes, who was also riding west in the bike lane, from behind before crashing into multiple parked cars.

Vahey’s blood alcohol content was 0.16 at the time of the crash, police said — twice the legal limit.

The impact threw Friedes more than 20 feet in the air, police said. She was wearing a helmet, but suffered a severe head injury, and died at the hospital a short time later.

Vahey remained on scene and was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said. He was released as of Monday.

Friedes’ family declined to comment Thursday as they worked to plan her funeral. She was remembered by loved ones as a devoted friend, daughter, and wife who was on track to becoming a pediatric oncologist.

Her death was one of four pedestrian and cyclist traffic fatalities within just four days last week. The deaths ignited a wave of concern among safe street advocates who called for additional traffic calming measures and bike lane protections across the city, and calling on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker to reinvest in the Vision Zero, the push to reduce and ultimately end traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.