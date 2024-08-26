Bucks County judge sentences ‘despicable’ Sellersville man to state prison for raping teen

A Sellersville man was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years in state prison for raping a 15-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

Miguel Sanchez, 33, entered a no-contest plea to rape and trafficking for the crime, which took place in October in the parking of a Giant in Quakertown. Sanchez did not admit guilt, but did not dispute the facts of the case outlined by prosecutors.

As part of his plea, Sanchez was ruled to be a sexually violent predator and will be under supervision as a registered sex offender.

In handing down the sentence, Bucks County Court Judge Stephen Corr called Sanchez “a despicable person” and condemned his crime.

Sanchez’s attorney, Mark Rassman, did not respond to a request for comment.

The victim told investigators Sanchez had befriended her over Snapchat, and often asked her for explicit videos and photos, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. The two had met in person once before, but planned to meet again at the grocery store.

There, the victim got into Sanchez’s vehicle. He wouldn’t let her leave and forced himself on her.

At the time of the rape, Sanchez was out on bail in a similar case in Montgomery County, court records show.

On June 22, 2022, a woman Sanchez had met on the dating app Grindr agreed to meet him at a Wendy’s in Pottstown, according to the affidavit for his arrest in that case.

There, Sanchez groped the woman in the backseat of his car and grabbed her neck and wrists as she tried to get out of the vehicle, the affidavit said. The woman was able to open the door and call for help before Sanchez pushed her out and drove away.

Sanchez pleaded guilty in February to strangulation and indecent assault. He is awaiting sentencing.