Three charged with obstructing investigation in home-invasion killing of NJ prosecutor’s office detective, authorities say

Three people have been charged with obstructing an investigation into the home-invasion killing of a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jarred D. Brown, 31, of Bridgeton; Cyndia E. Pimentel, 38, of Paulsboro; and Richard B. Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, hindered the investigation into the Oct. 15 slaying of Sgt. Monica Mosley, a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the probable cause affidavits for their arrests.

Advertisement

Brown and Willis were charged with hindering their own apprehension and the apprehension of others and with tampering with physical evidence, court records show.

Pimentel was charged with driving a vehicle used in the commission of a crime when, according to the arrest affidavit, she drove the getaway car used by the three suspects in Mosley’s murder from Paulsboro into Philadelphia in an effort to hide the car from law enforcement. The car, a black Chevy Equinox, was registered in her name, records show.

Pimentel drove someone whose name was redacted from court records from Paulsboro to a garage in Philadelphia, where they left the Chevy and got into another car, records show.

Officials from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arrests or the investigation into Mosley’s killing. Attorneys for Brown, Willis, and Pimentel could not be immediately reached.

Around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15, authorities responded to a report of several people trying to kick in the front door of a residence on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road, in Bridgeton. When officers arrived at the house, they found Mosley suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

She died from her injuries at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation led authorities to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where they detained a person for questioning. The person, whom police did not identify, was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Mosley was a detective for more than a decade and started her career as a paralegal in the Cumberland County Prosecuctor’s Office in 2006. She became a county detective in 2009, and served on a number of special units in the prosecutor’s office, including the special victims unit and internal affairs, where she was a unit supervisor.

Brown and Willis were being held in Cumberland County Jail, according to jail records. Pimentel was being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility.